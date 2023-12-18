How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers' 74.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Lady Techsters give up.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Cal Baptist is 7-0.
- Louisiana Tech has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
- The 61.3 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Lancers allow (66.9).
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 2-0.
- When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 61.3 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lancers concede.
- The Lancers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)
- Robyn Lee: 9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG%
- Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 69-58
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|SMU
|L 69-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 49-47
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
