The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans average 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers give up to opponents (72.9).
  • Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.
  • New Orleans is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Privateers score 52.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 62.4 the Texans allow.
  • New Orleans has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
  • This year the Privateers are shooting 30.9% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans concede.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Dee Dee Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Alexis Calderon: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Zoe Cooper: 3.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Louisiana L 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/6/2023 @ Tulane L 90-63 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/11/2023 @ UCF L 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Tarleton State - Lakefront Arena
12/20/2023 @ Alcorn State - Davey Whitney Complex
1/4/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena

