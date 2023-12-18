How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (17-8-4) will host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) -- who've lost four straight away from home -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Stars matchup with the Kraken can be seen on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 15th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|29
|13
|14
|27
|22
|11
|51.7%
|Jason Robertson
|29
|9
|18
|27
|20
|19
|-
|Roope Hintz
|27
|10
|15
|25
|7
|8
|52.7%
|Matt Duchene
|28
|8
|16
|24
|11
|14
|56%
|Miro Heiskanen
|29
|4
|17
|21
|17
|16
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 101 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken's 86 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|32
|10
|15
|25
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|32
|4
|21
|25
|15
|20
|-
|Jared McCann
|32
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|54.1%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|32
|8
|12
|20
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
