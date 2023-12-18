How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) travel to face the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.
- UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 21st.
- The Warhawks put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
- When it scores more than 74.2 points, UL Monroe is 2-0.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- UL Monroe averages 87.5 points per game at home, and 59.4 away.
- At home, the Warhawks concede 70.0 points per game. Away, they give up 75.6.
- At home, UL Monroe sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (30.9%) than away (29.9%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
