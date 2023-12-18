The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Workman: 13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Niblack: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gyasi Powell: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville Players to Watch

McCray: 19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Workman: 13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Niblack: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Powell: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Payne: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 128th 77.3 Points Scored 67.0 318th 220th 72.8 Points Allowed 72.5 210th 77th 35.8 Rebounds 37.8 37th 132nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 4th 266th 6.4 3pt Made 5.8 303rd 223rd 12.6 Assists 14.7 106th 318th 14.1 Turnovers 12.8 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.