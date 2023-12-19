Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belle Chasse High School at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
