Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Claiborne Christian School at Dodson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dodson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pineville High School at Sterlington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell Parish High School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ouachita High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Oak Grove, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
