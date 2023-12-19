The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) currently includes three players. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 from Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 146-110 win against the Spurs in their most recent outing on Sunday. CJ McCollum recorded 29 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Naji Marshall SF Questionable Ankle 8.8 4.4 2.6

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Bismack Biyombo: Questionable (Back), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 232.5

