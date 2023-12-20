AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The bowl season slate features six AAC matchups, with Tulane (+10.5) against Virginia Tech among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +10.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Rice +3.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 5.4 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Read more on the best bets for this game
Pick: Syracuse -3 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 AAC Total Bets
Over 47 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|40.6 / 17.4
|466.7 / 299.5
|Tulane
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|26.8 / 18.9
|379.2 / 333.4
|UTSA
|9-4 (7-1 AAC)
|31.9 / 24.1
|421.6 / 369.1
|Memphis
|9-3 (6-2 AAC)
|39.7 / 29.0
|452.3 / 422.7
|South Florida
|7-6 (4-4 AAC)
|31.9 / 32.2
|451.6 / 432.5
|Rice
|6-7 (4-4 AAC)
|30.3 / 26.7
|376.8 / 370.0
|Navy
|5-7 (4-4 AAC)
|17.7 / 22.4
|300.3 / 353.7
|North Texas
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|34.5 / 37.1
|495.9 / 475.6
|Florida Atlantic
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|23.8 / 25.5
|330.8 / 397.3
|UAB
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|29.9 / 36.9
|449.2 / 435.1
|Tulsa
|4-8 (2-6 AAC)
|23.4 / 33.8
|385.6 / 444.7
|Charlotte
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|17.5 / 28.6
|312.7 / 374.2
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.1 / 35.7
|372.9 / 441.3
|East Carolina
|2-10 (1-7 AAC)
|17.3 / 22.4
|275.6 / 340.2
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.