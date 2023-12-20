The Grambling Tigers (2-6) face the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Grambling Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Nick Caldwell: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Alec Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Roscoe Eastmond: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Carlos Paez: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison

SE Louisiana Rank SE Louisiana AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 224th 72.9 Points Scored 67.4 317th 302nd 76.8 Points Allowed 80 334th 292nd 30.5 Rebounds 28.4 338th 146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 212th 7.1 3pt Made 3.9 357th 93rd 15 Assists 10.4 335th 249th 12.8 Turnovers 12.6 235th

