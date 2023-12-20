How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.7% the Redhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 58th.
- The Bulldogs score 10.6 more points per game (76.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (65.5).
- Louisiana Tech has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game, 13.5 more than it is averaging away (68.2).
- The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than away (68.4).
- Louisiana Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than away (33.3%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
