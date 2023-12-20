The Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.7% the Redhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 58th.
  • The Bulldogs score 10.6 more points per game (76.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (65.5).
  • Louisiana Tech has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game, 13.5 more than it is averaging away (68.2).
  • The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than away (68.4).
  • Louisiana Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than away (33.3%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisiana W 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis L 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian - Thomas Assembly Center

