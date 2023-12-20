LSU vs. Coppin State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (3-7) face the LSU Tigers (8-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
LSU vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Faith Blackstone: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mossi Staples: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Angel Jones: 11.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Colleen Bucknor: 4.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
