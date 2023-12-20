The Coppin State Eagles (3-9) will be attempting to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the LSU Tigers (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 32.5 more points per game (95.1) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.6).

When it scores more than 62.6 points, LSU is 11-1.

Coppin State's record is 3-9 when it allows fewer than 95.1 points.

The Eagles put up 5.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Tigers give up (58.8).

Coppin State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

LSU is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 53.0 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 33.3% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers make 50.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Mikaylah Williams: 18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57)

18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Angel Reese: 19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%

19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Schedule