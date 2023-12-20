Wednesday's game between the Grambling Tigers (4-5) and Nicholls Colonels (6-5) squaring off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Colonels' most recent outing was a 73-62 loss to UAB on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 69, Nicholls 66

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Colonels registered their best win of the season on November 8, when they defeated the Tulane Green Wave, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 69-66.

Nicholls has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 167) on November 8

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 194) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 288) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Britiya Curtis: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Kyla Hamilton: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels' +42 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.8 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per outing (108th in college basketball).

The Colonels are scoring more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (55.5).

In 2023-24 Nicholls is allowing 6.7 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than away (63.2).

