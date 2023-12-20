The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Demons put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Sugar Bears give up (59.1).

Northwestern State is 2-1 when it scores more than 59.1 points.

Central Arkansas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.

The Sugar Bears score only 4.4 more points per game (67.3) than the Demons allow (62.9).

When Central Arkansas scores more than 62.9 points, it is 5-2.

When Northwestern State gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 4-2.

This season the Sugar Bears are shooting 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Sharna Ayres: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Karmelah Dean: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 8.5 PTS, 46 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Schedule