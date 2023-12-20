How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- SE Louisiana has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 279th.
- The Lions record 68 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 79.1 the Tigers give up.
- SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana posted 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Lions ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (77.2).
- In terms of three-point shooting, SE Louisiana performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern
|L 69-44
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 61-55
|CFSB Center
|12/20/2023
|Grambling
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/30/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|1/6/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
