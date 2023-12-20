Wednesday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (8-0) and the SE Louisiana Lions (4-5) at Seabury Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-54 and heavily favors Oregon State to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:30 AM ET on December 20.

The Lions' most recent game was a 67-60 loss to South Alabama on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 72, SE Louisiana 54

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

Against the Wichita State Shockers on November 28, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-36 road victory.

The Lions have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 238) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

13.2 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Cheyanne Daniels: 10.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%

10.0 PTS, 57.1 FG% Taylor Bell: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Jalencia Pierre: 6.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

6.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Kennedy Paul: 6.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.8 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allow 53.3 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.