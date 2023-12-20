Wednesday's contest that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) at Seabury Hall has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Lions are coming off of a 92-69 loss to Oregon State in their last game on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

SE Louisiana vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 70, SE Louisiana 63

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions defeated the No. 241-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 64-36, on November 28, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Lions have four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 241) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 14.3 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.3 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taylor Bell: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Cheyanne Daniels: 9.9 PTS, 53.2 FG%

9.9 PTS, 53.2 FG% Kennedy Paul: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Jalencia Pierre: 6.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball and are allowing 57.2 per contest to rank 64th in college basketball.

