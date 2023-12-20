SE Louisiana vs. Oregon State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) will meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at . The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM ET.
SE Louisiana vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 21 PTS, 13.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovyn Hunter: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Oregon State Players to Watch
