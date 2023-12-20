The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) face the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at . This contest will start at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SE Louisiana vs. Tulsa Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Bell: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Paul: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.