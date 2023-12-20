Southern vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) matching up with the Southern Jaguars (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-47 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.
The Jaguars' last game was a 76-51 loss to Nebraska on Sunday.
Southern vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 77, Southern 47
Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jaguars are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.
- Southern has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Southern Leaders
- Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)
- Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%
- Soniyah Reed: 7.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
Southern Performance Insights
- The Jaguars' -126 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.2 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (240th in college basketball).
