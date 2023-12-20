The Southern Jaguars (1-8) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 53.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Southern has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 52.3 points.

Kansas State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.2 points.

The Wildcats record 11.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Jaguars allow (67.2).

Kansas State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

When Southern allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 1-6.

The Wildcats shoot 47.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Jaguars concede defensively.

The Jaguars shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62) Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%

4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG% Soniyah Reed: 7.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule