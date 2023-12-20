The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score 13.9 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Green Wave give up (63.6).
  • The Green Wave record only 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans give up (68.9).
  • Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
  • Little Rock has a 0-5 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
  • Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
  • Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Missouri State L 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans W 90-63 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 Howard W 67-52 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Little Rock - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
1/2/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.