New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked run defense in Week 16, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

So far this season, Kamara has accumulated a team-high 630 rushing yards on 161 carries (57.3 ypg), while scoring five rushing TDs. As a receiver, Kamara has also caught 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Rams

Kamara vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 110.8 rushing yards the Rams allow per outing makes them the 14th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Rams have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (0.8 per game).

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Saints have passed 56.1% of the time and run 43.9% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 40.9% of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season (161).

Kamara has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 33 red zone carries for 42.9% of the team share (his team runs on 55% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Kamara Receiving Insights

Kamara, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 11 games this year.

Kamara has 15.5% of his team's target share (78 targets on 504 passing attempts).

He has 446 receiving yards on 78 targets to rank 115th in league play with 5.7 yards per target.

Kamara, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kamara (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / -11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 51 YDS / 2 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

