Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westlake High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.