Thursday's contest between the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) going head to head at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 65-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Lady Techsters came out on top in their most recent outing 77-51 against Cal Baptist on Monday.

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Techsters took down the Cal Baptist Lancers at home on December 18 by a score of 77-51.

The Lady Techsters have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 119) on December 18

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on December 16

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42.0 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42.0 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters are being outscored by 4.6 points per game, with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (246th in college basketball), and give up 67.1 per contest (238th in college basketball).

The Lady Techsters score 68.7 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.

Louisiana Tech allows 52.7 points per game at home, and 82.6 away.

