The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters put up an average of 62.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 62.9 the Jaguars allow.

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

South Alabama has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.5 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Jaguars record are the same as the Lady Techsters give up.

When South Alabama scores more than 67.1 points, it is 5-0.

Louisiana Tech is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

The Jaguars shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters allow defensively.

The Lady Techsters make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Louisiana Tech Schedule