Thursday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (6-5) taking on the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-71 win, as our model heavily favors LSU.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 81, Lamar 71

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.5)

LSU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

LSU is 3-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Lamar's 7-2-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 5-6-0 and the Cardinals are 8-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 74.1 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (171st in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

LSU averages 34.8 rebounds per game (254th in college basketball) compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.

LSU makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (150th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.6 per game while shooting 36.4%.

The Tigers rank 207th in college basketball by averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 176th in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

LSU and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 14.1 per game (326th in college basketball) and force 14.0 (70th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.