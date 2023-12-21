How to Watch New Orleans vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- New Orleans has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Privateers are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 60th.
- The Privateers score an average of 80 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- New Orleans is 5-5 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- New Orleans averages 94 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.
- In 2023-24 the Privateers are giving up 21.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (85.3).
- Beyond the arc, New Orleans makes fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (34%) than at home (31%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 87-82
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/11/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|W 91-51
|Lakefront Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
