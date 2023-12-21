The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • New Orleans has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 60th.
  • The Privateers score an average of 80 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 5-5 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • New Orleans averages 94 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Privateers are giving up 21.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (85.3).
  • Beyond the arc, New Orleans makes fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (34%) than at home (31%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Jose State L 87-82 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/11/2023 @ San Francisco L 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/14/2023 Birmingham-Southern W 91-51 Lakefront Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena

