Pelicans vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) play in a game with no set line at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|227.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played 15 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
- New Orleans has a 229.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.2 more points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won nine of its 15 games, or 60%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|14
|50%
|112.4
|228.3
|112.1
|226
|222.9
|Pelicans
|15
|53.6%
|115.9
|228.3
|113.9
|226
|229.0
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.714, 10-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).
- The Pelicans' 115.9 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 112.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 13-4 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|16-12
|0-0
|13-15
|Cavaliers
|15-13
|0-0
|15-13
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Cavaliers
|115.9
|112.4
|12
|21
|13-4
|9-5
|12-5
|10-4
|113.9
|112.1
|15
|10
|11-3
|9-7
|12-2
|12-4
