The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) square off against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Rams vs. Saints?

  • Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7 points). Put your money on the Rams.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.4%.
  • The Rams have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.
  • Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +164 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3.5)
  • The Rams have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.
  • In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-1.
  • The Saints have covered the spread four times over 14 games with a set spread.
  • New Orleans is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45)
  • These teams average 45.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 0.5 more than the total of 45.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total for this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Rams' 14 games with a set total.
  • The teams have hit the over in four of the Saints' 14 games with a set total.

Kyren Williams Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 115.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 95.3 8 19.2 3

Taysom Hill Receptions (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
13 26.7 4 17.9 1

