Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football Game – Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) square off against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rams vs. Saints? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Rams vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7 points). Put your money on the Rams.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.4%.
- The Rams have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
- The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +164 odds on them winning this game.
Who will win? The Rams or Saints? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3.5)
- The Rams have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.
- In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-1.
- The Saints have covered the spread four times over 14 games with a set spread.
- New Orleans is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Rams vs. Saints matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- These teams average 45.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 0.5 more than the total of 45.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total for this game.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Rams' 14 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Saints' 14 games with a set total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Kyren Williams Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 115.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|95.3
|8
|19.2
|3
Taysom Hill Receptions (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|26.7
|4
|17.9
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.