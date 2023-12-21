Saints vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 16
Kyren Williams will lead the Los Angeles Rams into their battle against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Looking to place a wager on one of the top contributors in this outing between the Rams and the Saints? See below for everything you need to know.
Sign up to bet on the Rams-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +350
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Taysom Hill
|-
|18.5 (-106)
|6.5 (-113)
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|29.5 (-113)
|Derek Carr
|227.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|A.T. Perry
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|242.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Kyren Williams
|-
|89.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.