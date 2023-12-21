The New Orleans Saints' (7-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) currently includes seven players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 21 from SoFi Stadium.

Their last time out, the Saints won 24-6 over the New York Giants.

The Rams took on the Washington Commanders in their most recent outing, winning 28-20.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Chris Olave WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Ronnie Rivers RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ahkello Witherspoon DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights

With 334.5 total yards per game on offense, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 311.9 total yards per contest.

The Saints rank 12th in the NFL with 22.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.1 points given up per contest on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints are posting 231.3 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (185.4 passing yards given up per game).

New Orleans is accumulating 103.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.

At +5, the Saints sport the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (12th in NFL).

Saints vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Saints (+165)

Rams (-200), Saints (+165) Total: 46 points

