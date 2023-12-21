The New Orleans Saints (7-7) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, December 21, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7). This contest has a point total of 44.5.

Before the Saints take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-4) 44.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-4) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Saints vs. Rams Betting Insights

New Orleans has covered the spread four times in 14 games.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.

Of 14 New Orleans games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Los Angeles has a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered every time (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.

Los Angeles has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).

