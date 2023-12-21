There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Konyaspor squaring off against Samsunspor.

Coverage of all Super Lig action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Samsunspor vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor is on the road to take on Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Samsunspor (-105)

Samsunspor (-105) Underdog: Konyaspor (+295)

Konyaspor (+295) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor journeys to match up with Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-110)

Caykur Rizespor (-110) Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)

Pendikspor (+300) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Besiktas vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor travels to match up with Besiktas at Tupras Stadium.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (-200)

Besiktas (-200) Underdog: Alanyaspor (+500)

Alanyaspor (+500) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya makes the trip to play MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+105)

MKE Ankaragucu (+105) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+265)

Hatayspor Antakya (+265) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.