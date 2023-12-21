The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Maine Black Bears (7-5) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears put up just 0.9 more points per game (63.8) than the Green Wave give up (62.9).

Maine is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Tulane's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.

The Green Wave average 68.1 points per game, only 5.0 more points than the 63.1 the Black Bears allow.

Tulane has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When Maine gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

The Green Wave are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Black Bears allow to opponents (42.8%).

The Black Bears make 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Green Wave's defensive field-goal percentage.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 59 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

