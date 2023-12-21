Thursday's contest between the California Golden Bears (9-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-2) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Cal to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Warhawks enter this matchup after a 70-54 loss to Alabama on Sunday.

UL Monroe vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

UL Monroe vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 74, UL Monroe 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

When the Warhawks beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked No. 191 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 60-52, it was their best win of the season so far.

UL Monroe has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 29

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 208) on November 16

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 251) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 313) on November 11

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 17

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (31-for-83)

23.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (31-for-83) Katlyn Manuel: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.4 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.4 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Sania Wells: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Lauren Gross: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks are outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

At home the Warhawks are scoring 90.5 points per game, 21.2 more than they are averaging on the road (69.3).

At home, UL Monroe concedes 53.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.0.

