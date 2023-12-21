Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information below.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
