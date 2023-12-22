Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with nine games involving teams from the ACC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, read on.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers 5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats 5:45 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN

