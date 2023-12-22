The Grambling Tigers (2-9) will look to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Florida Gators (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Grambling vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Grambling Stats Insights

  • This season, Grambling has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
  • The Tigers average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Gators allow (75.4).
  • Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grambling scored 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 66.7.
  • At home, Grambling drained 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake L 68-56 Knapp Center
12/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana L 48-47 University Center (LA)
12/22/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/2/2024 Biblical Studies-Houston - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
1/6/2024 Prairie View A&M - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

