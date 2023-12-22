The Grambling Tigers (2-9) will look to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Florida Gators (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Grambling vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Grambling Stats Insights

This season, Grambling has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.

The Tigers average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Gators allow (75.4).

Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling scored 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).

At home, the Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 66.7.

At home, Grambling drained 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule