The Florida Gators (8-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Grambling matchup in this article.

Grambling vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Grambling vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Grambling vs. Florida Betting Trends

Grambling has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Florida has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times this season.

