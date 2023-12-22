Grambling vs. Florida December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Grambling Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grambling vs. Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Tra'Michael Moton: 9.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kintavious Dozier: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 5.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Players to Watch
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grambling vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|37th
|83.3
|Points Scored
|67.4
|317th
|237th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|80
|336th
|13th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|28.4
|338th
|4th
|14.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|162nd
|218th
|7
|3pt Made
|3.9
|357th
|52nd
|16
|Assists
|10.4
|335th
|269th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|237th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.