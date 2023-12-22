The Florida Gators (8-3) are heavily favored (by 26.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Grambling vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -26.5 146.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Grambling's contests this season is 140.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Grambling's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

Florida has covered the spread more often than Grambling this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Grambling.

Grambling vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 8 72.7% 84.5 148.8 75.4 151.7 151 Grambling 4 44.4% 64.3 148.8 76.3 151.7 137.8

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 64.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Gators allow.

Grambling vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 4-6-0 0-0 8-3-0 Grambling 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Grambling vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Grambling 10-6 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

