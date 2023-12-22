Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.