The Rice Owls (6-6) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • Louisiana is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 166th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.9 points per game are five more points than the 72.9 the Owls give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.9 points, Louisiana is 4-2.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 12 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (70.5).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 80.3 away.
  • Louisiana knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome

