How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
- Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 72nd.
- The Hoyas score an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Georgetown is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
- Marquette averaged 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).
- The Hoyas gave up fewer points at home (76 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.
- Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|W 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
