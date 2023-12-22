The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) will meet the Southern Jaguars (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

  • Chloe Fleming: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Soniyah Reed: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyanna Morgan: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tionna Lidge: 3.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Skylar Vann: 13.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Payton Verhulst: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lexy Keys: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aubrey Joens: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.