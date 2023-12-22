Southern vs. Oklahoma December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) will meet the Southern Jaguars (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Southern vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Southern Players to Watch
- Chloe Fleming: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Soniyah Reed: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyanna Morgan: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tionna Lidge: 3.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Skylar Vann: 13.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Payton Verhulst: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexy Keys: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aubrey Joens: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
