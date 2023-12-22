Friday's college basketball schedule includes two games featuring SWAC teams in play. Among those games is the Southern Jaguars taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Southern Jaguars at Oklahoma Sooners 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Michigan Wolverines 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 -

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!