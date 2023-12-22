Friday's game that pits the Tulane Green Wave (8-2) versus the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-77 in favor of Tulane. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no set line.

Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, George Mason 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-2.2)

Tulane (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.7

Tulane has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while George Mason is 4-3-0. The Green Wave have an 8-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Patriots have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 82.5 per outing (356th in college basketball).

Tulane pulls down 31.8 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 37.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.6 boards per game.

Tulane connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents (9.9).

The Green Wave rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 107.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 311th in college basketball, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

Tulane has committed 12 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball action), 3.5 fewer than the 15.5 it forces on average (26th in college basketball).

