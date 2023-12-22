How to Watch Tulane vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) take the court against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- In games Tulane shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Patriots rank 91st.
- The 91.7 points per game the Green Wave record are 26.3 more points than the Patriots allow (65.4).
- When Tulane scores more than 65.4 points, it is 8-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged on the road (81.8).
- The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
- At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|W 117-110
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|W 105-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Dillard
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rice
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.